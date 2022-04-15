Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Was Unarmed Passenger in Car Involved in Killing, per Attorney

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle when others in the car shot and killed a man last month, his attorney told Michael Gehlken and Kelli Smith of the Dallas Morning News.

The event took place on March 18 in the Old East Dallas area when someone in a black SUV was seen in video footage shooting Cameron Ray. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, clarified the player's involvement.

"Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray," Sorrels said. "Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent."

Video footage showed Joseph out with a group of friends, which then got involved in an outdoor skirmish with another group that included Ray. The shooting occurred shortly after the fight.

Police want to interview Joseph about his involvement, and the investigation is ongoing.

The NFL is also investigating under the league's personal conduct policy. The Dallas Cowboys released a statement to Gelhkin and Smith regarding the situation:

"The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

Joseph, 22, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Kentucky. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles with one fumble recovery.