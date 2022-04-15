Tua Tagovailoa Reacts to Dolphins' 'Exciting' Offseason Featuring Tyreek Hill Trade

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Tua Tagovailoa is looking forward to the upcoming season after a big offseason from the Miami Dolphins.

"I guess the only word that can describe that is exciting," Tagovailoa said on The Fish Talk podcast (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald). "It's exciting times for all of us. Aside from guys we have acquired, it's going to take work from all of us. We've got to do the most important thing why we're here, which is just win games."

The Dolphins notably acquired All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team also spent big in free agency with offensive lineman Terron Armstead and Connor Williams and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Miami also added an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel, who served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The additions should improve a Dolphins offense that finished just 22nd in the NFL in points scored and 25th in total yards last year.

Tagovailoa will especially have high expectations after inconsistent productions in his first two years after being selected fifth overall in the 2020 draft. The quarterback has just 27 passing touchdowns in 23 career appearances, including just 16 during during the 2021 campaign.

His 90.1 passer rating was a respectable 19th among qualified players last year, but the Dolphins are likely expecting more from their franchise quarterback.

The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2016 and hasn't won a postseason game since 2000. After some high-profile acquisitions, this could be the year the Dolphins take a step toward contention.