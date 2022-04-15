Colin Kaepernick Throws to Jarvis Landry, Browns Players at 'House of Athlete'

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out at the House of Athlete facility in Florida this week as part of his effort to earn another NFL opportunity.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that Kaepernick has taken part in throwing sessions with free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant and Browns tight end David Njoku.

