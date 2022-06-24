Wendell Moore Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Timberwolves Roster

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

After putting together the best season of his three-year career at Duke, small forward Wendell Moore Jr. was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

The Wolves acquired the selection from the Houston Rockets in a draft-night trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Name: Wendell Moore Jr.

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Cody Martin

Scouting Report: Improved shooting and playmaking has given Moore enough versatility to draw NBA interest. He doesn't project as a self-creator or scorer, but his ability to spot-up threes, pass and finish in transition should carry over to a Swiss Army knife role.

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Wendell Moore Jr., SF: Rookie scale contract

Walker Kessler, C: Rookie scale contract

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.7M (2024)

D'Angelo Russell, PG: $29.3M (2023)

Malik Beasley, SG: $15M (2024)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13M (2023)

Anthony Edwards, SG: $11.1M (2024)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.4M (2024)

Leandro Bolmaro, SG: $3M (2025)

Jaden McDaniels, PF: $2.5M (2024)

Jordan McLaughlin, PG: $2.2M (2024)

Naz Reid, C: $1.5M (2023, Club Option)

Jaylen Nowell, SG: $1.2M (2023, Club Option)

Free Agents

Taurean Prince, PF: UFA

Jake Layman, SF: UFA

Josh Okogie, SF: RFA

Greg Monroe, C: UFA

Nathan Knight, PF: RFA

McKinley Wright IV, PG: RFA

Moore finally reached his full potential in his junior season and emerged as a veteran leader for the Blue Devils.

After averaging under 10 points in each of his first two seasons, Moore put up 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Moore was a key part in helping lead Duke on a run to the Final Four.

Moore's performance this year earned him a slew of postseason accolades, including selections to All-ACC Defensive team, All-ACC second team, All-ACC Tournament first team. He also took home the coveted Julius Erving Award as the best small forward in the nation.

Minny is getting a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor who can grow into a reliable NBA starter.