Broncos' Garett Bolles Compares Russell Wilson's Mentality to LeBron, Kobe, MJ

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garrett Bolles believes Russell Wilson is exactly the leader that the franchise needs, comparing him to some of the best leaders the NBA has ever seen.

“You talk about some of the greatest athletes—Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan—the type of mentalities those athletes have—that’s what he has," Bolles said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "He’s so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it’s what we needed here.”

Wilson has always been valued as a leader by his coaches and teammates. After a comeback win against the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFC Championship Game, his former Seahawks teammates praised his leadership qualities.

“His leadership on the sideline, continuing to keep guys in it, was huge,” Jermaine Kearse said at the time. “His power of positivity is huge. When you can stay positive in situations like that, it’s kind of hard to just crumble. That just shows the type of leader he is and the type of belief that he has in his teammates and in this team.”

The Seahawks went on to lose the Super Bowl that year to the New England Patriots, but Wilson consistently led his team to the playoffs during his Seattle tenure. The Seahawks went on to reach the postseason in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In addition to being a leader, Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since entering in 2012, and the Broncos need his combination of leadership and skill to help get them back to the playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Last season, the 33-year-old completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions in 14 games. He also rushed for 183 yards and two scores.

The Broncos haven't reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. They have rotated through a number of quarterbacks since then, including Drew Lock, Case Keenum and Brock Osweiler.

Considering there have already been reports about Wilson getting an extension with the Broncos, it's reasonable to believe he'll be the quarterback in Denver for the next several years.