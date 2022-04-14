Justin Fields 'In a Great Spot' Learning Bears' New Offense, Matt Eberflus Says

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields is in a "great spot" as he learns the team's new offense.

Eberflus made the comments about Fields' comfort level on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast (h/t Bears senior writer Larry Mayer):

"I think he's in a great spot. He's been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense. This is a rhythm-and-timing offense. It's based in the west coast system. It's going to be very quarterback-friendly for him. It's been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past.

"You can see the way that it's coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are. He's going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he's really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well."

The former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator was hired as the Bears' new head coach in January. He replaced Matt Nagy, who was let go after the 2021 season. Ex-Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy will be the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Getsy has previously said how important it is to build the offense around the quarterback in a conversation with Mayer in February:

"He's the decision-maker on every single play. Whether it's the decision between, 'let's run plan A versus play B,' or adjusting the protection or going through a progression, he's got decisions to make on every single play that other people don't have that affect the game. This game is built around the ball. Turnovers are the No. 1 dictator of who wins the football game, so if he has the ball and he's the decision-maker, that's got to be the starting point."

The Bears' voluntary offseason program began April 4, and a three-day voluntary minicamp will start next Tuesday.

"He's excited to get started," Eberflus said regarding Fields. "This is his football team, and he's excited to get going with the guys, and you can feel that as we go through this process of just getting together as a team and getting to know each other."

Fields will enter this season as the QB1 after Andy Dalton initially led the depth chart last year. He went No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns (10 interceptions) and 1,870 passing yards in 12 games (10 starts). The former Ohio State star also rushed for 420 yards and two scores.