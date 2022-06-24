X

    Patrick Baldwin Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

    Erin WalshJune 24, 2022

    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Panthers guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'9"

    Pro Comparison: Danilo Gallinari

    Scouting Report: Teams will put more stock in Baldwin's shooting stroke than his numbers. It's worth questioning his burst for creating, but his shot-making is real and valuable for a 6'9" forward.

    Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., SF/PF: Rookie contract

    Stephen Curry, PG: $53.8M (2026)

    Klay Thompson, SG: $38.0M (2024)

    Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

    Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

    James Wiseman, C: $9.9M (2024)

    Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $6.2M (2025)

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Moses Moody, SG/SF: $4.3M (2025)

    Jordan Poole, SG: $2.5M (2023)

    Free Agents

    Andre Iguodala, SF: UFA

    Kevon Looney, PF: UFA

    Otto Porter Jr., SF: UFA

    Nemanja Bjelica, PF: UFA

    Gary Payton II, PG: UFA

    Damion Lee, SG: UFA

    Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: RFA

    Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG: RFA

    Chris Chiozza, PG: UFA

    Baldwin appeared in only 11 games during his freshman year, averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 26.6 percent from deep.

    The 19-year-old was ruled out for the season in February after suffering an ankle injury.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.