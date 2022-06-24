Patrick Baldwin Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

Patrick Baldwin Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors RosterJune 24, 2022
Milwaukee Panthers guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Position: SF
Height: 6'9"
Pro Comparison: Danilo Gallinari
Scouting Report: Teams will put more stock in Baldwin's shooting stroke than his numbers. It's worth questioning his burst for creating, but his shot-making is real and valuable for a 6'9" forward.
Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Patrick Baldwin Jr., SF/PF: Rookie contract
Stephen Curry, PG: $53.8M (2026)
Klay Thompson, SG: $38.0M (2024)
Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)
Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)
James Wiseman, C: $9.9M (2024)
Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $6.2M (2025)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: $4.3M (2025)
Jordan Poole, SG: $2.5M (2023)
Andre Iguodala, SF: UFA
Kevon Looney, PF: UFA
Otto Porter Jr., SF: UFA
Nemanja Bjelica, PF: UFA
Gary Payton II, PG: UFA
Damion Lee, SG: UFA
Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: RFA
Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG: RFA
Chris Chiozza, PG: UFA
Baldwin appeared in only 11 games during his freshman year, averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 26.6 percent from deep.
The 19-year-old was ruled out for the season in February after suffering an ankle injury.