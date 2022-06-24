Patrick Baldwin Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Milwaukee Panthers guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Position: SF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Danilo Gallinari

Scouting Report: Teams will put more stock in Baldwin's shooting stroke than his numbers. It's worth questioning his burst for creating, but his shot-making is real and valuable for a 6'9" forward.

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., SF/PF: Rookie contract

Stephen Curry, PG: $53.8M (2026)

Klay Thompson, SG: $38.0M (2024)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

James Wiseman, C: $9.9M (2024)

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $6.2M (2025)

Moses Moody, SG/SF: $4.3M (2025)

Jordan Poole, SG: $2.5M (2023)

Free Agents

Andre Iguodala, SF: UFA

Kevon Looney, PF: UFA

Otto Porter Jr., SF: UFA

Nemanja Bjelica, PF: UFA

Gary Payton II, PG: UFA

Damion Lee, SG: UFA

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: RFA

Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: UFA

Baldwin appeared in only 11 games during his freshman year, averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 26.6 percent from deep.

The 19-year-old was ruled out for the season in February after suffering an ankle injury.