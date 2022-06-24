Nikola Jovic Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Heat Roster

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Nikola Jovic, a Serbian wing who previously played for Mega of the ABA League, will join the Miami Heat after he was picked at No. 27 in Thursday's NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Nikola Jovic

Position: SF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Danilo Gallinari

Scouting Report: Jovic operates as a jumbo scoring wing with three-point range and playmaking ability. He has mismatch potential if the self-creation translates and helps outweigh his lack of standout athleticism.

Heat Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Nikola Jovic, SF: Rookie contract

Jimmy Butler, SF: $35.2M (2023); $48.8M (2026)

Bam Adebayo, PF: $32.6M (2026)

Kyle Lowry, PG: $28.3M (2024)

Duncan Robinson, SF: $18M (2025)

Tyler Herro, SG: $4.3M (2023)

Gabe Vincent, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Max Strus, SG: $1.7M (2023)

Omer Yurtseven, C: $1.6M (2023)

Haywood Highsmith, F: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Udonis Haslem, PF: UFA

Markieff Morris, PF: UFA

Dewayne Dedmon, C: UFA

Victor Oladipo, SG: UFA

Caleb Martin, SF: RFA

Kyle Guy, SG: RFA

Dru Smith, SG: RFA

P.J. Tucker, PF: UFA

Jovic averaged 11.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting (35.6 percent from three-point range), 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the 2021-22 season.

He's also one of the youngest players in this draft class, having turned 19 years old June 9.

Jovic notably erupted for 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in the 2020-21 EuroLeague Basketball Next Generation Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. That breakout performance made him a major prospect in Europe, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Jovic was a water polo player before he got into basketball as a teenager.

"Jovic's combination of size, ballhandling, passing, dynamic shot-making, confidence and youth is intriguing to NBA scouts, drawing comparisons to oversized international guards like Danilo Gallinari and Deni Avdija," Givony wrote. "Jovic is attempting to become the first Serbian player drafted in the lottery since Darko Milicic in 2003."

Now he'll look to make his mark in the NBA.