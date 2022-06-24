Josh Minott Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Timberwolves Roster

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are betting on Josh Minott's potential in the NBA after selecting him with the 45th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Minott has one year of college experience at Memphis. He played primarily off the bench for head coach Anfernee Hardaway, averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 33 appearances.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Josh Minott

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Justise Winslow

Scouting Report: Despite limited minutes and production, Minott made eye-opening plays as an open-floor athlete, passer and defender. A team should be willing to bet on his shooting development with a mid- to late-second-round pick.

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Walker Kessler, C: Rookie scale contract

Wendell Moore Jr., SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

Josh Minott, SF/PF

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.7M (2024)

D'Angelo Russell, PG: $29.3M (2023)

Malik Beasley, SG: $15M (2024)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13M (2023)

Anthony Edwards, SG: $11.1M (2024)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.4M (2024)

Leandro Bolmaro, SG: $3M (2025)

Jaden McDaniels, PF: $2.5M (2024)

Jordan McLaughlin, PG: $2.2M (2024)

Naz Reid, C: $1.5M (2023, Club Option)

Jaylen Nowell, SG: $1.2M (2023, Club Option)

Free Agents

Taurean Prince, PF: UFA

Jake Layman, SF: UFA

Josh Okogie, SF: RFA

Greg Monroe, C: UFA

Nathan Knight, PF: RFA

McKinley Wright IV, PG: RFA

Expectations were high for Minott when he committed to the Tigers in August 2020. The Florida native was a 4-star recruit and No. 45 overall prospect in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Things never really came together for Minott in college. He played fewer than 20 minutes in each of Memphis' final 12 games. Part of the problem was that he played the same position as DeAndre Williams, who was named to the All-AAC second team in 2021-22.

Another issue for Minott is his limited offensive skill set. He doesn't have a usable jump shot at this point in his career. The 19-year-old shot 14.3 percent on three-pointers in just 14 attempts last season.

If Minott is going to become a role player in the NBA, he has to develop as a shooter. He's got the ability to attack the rim and draw fouls, making him a viable bench option as the last player in rotation as a rookie.