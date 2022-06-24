Matteo Spagnolo to Timberwolves: Updated Roster After 2022 NBA Draft

Roberto Finizio/Getty Images

Italian point guard Matteo Spagnolo is going to the Minnesota Timberwolves after being selected No. 50 overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Walker Kessler, C: Rookie scale contract

Wendell Moore Jr., SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.7M (2024)

D'Angelo Russell, PG: $29.3M (2023)

Malik Beasley, SG: $15M (2024)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13M (2023)

Anthony Edwards, SG: $11.1M (2024)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.4M (2024)

Leandro Bolmaro, SG: $3M (2025)

Jaden McDaniels, PF: $2.5M (2024)

Jordan McLaughlin, PG: $2.2M (2024)

Naz Reid, C: $1.5M (2023, Club Option)

Jaylen Nowell, SG: $1.2M (2023, Club Option)

Josh Minott, SF/PF

Matteo Spagnolo, G

Free Agents

Taurean Prince, PF: UFA

Jake Layman, SF: UFA

Josh Okogie, SF: RFA

Greg Monroe, C: UFA

Nathan Knight, PF: RFA

McKinley Wright IV, PG: RFA

Spagnolo showcased his upside this past season with Vanoli Cremona in Italy's top division, averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 assists per game while on loan from Real Madrid.

The 6'4" guard knocked down 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts in 2021-22, showcasing the perimeter scoring ability that will carry him in the NBA.

Athleticism is a bit of a question mark, tying for the sixth-worst standing vertical (25.5 inches) and fifth-slowest sprint (3.4 seconds) at the NBA combine. The skill set could still help overcome these issues as he transitions to the toughest league in the world.

Even if Spagnolo doesn't earn immediate playing time with the Wolves—he might be an overseas stash—he has the upside to potentially help the team before too long.