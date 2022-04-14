Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein Dies at Age 42

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein died Wednesday at 42 years old.

He had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer known as metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.

Klein's wife, Adrienne, posted a statement announcing his death on CaringBridge.org:

“His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and prayed without ceasing. The outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, acquaintances, health care professionals, and even perfect strangers has been an overwhelming blessing. I’m grateful for every single one of you, and every prayer said. Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak.”

Klein went to the hospital complaining of severe back pain, and an MRI revealed cancerous spots. His condition quickly deteriorated, with Klein suffering a stroke and brain bleeding before being placed on life support.

The Klein family decided to end life support Wednesday.

Klein threw for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns during his playing career at Auburn, appearing in 13 games. After his playing career, Klein became a teacher and coach at Loachapoka High School in Alabama.