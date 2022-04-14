Tiger Woods Commits to Playing in JP McManus Pro-Am Ahead of 2022 Open Championship

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods has committed to playing the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland's Adare Manor in July as part of his preparations for the 2022 Open Championship.

Tournament organizers announced the news Thursday. The two-day event to benefit charity is scheduled for July 4-5. The Open will be held July 14-17 at St. Andrews in Scotland.

McManus, the Irish businessman and racehorse owner hosting the pro-am, released a statement about Woods' participation:

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament. His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

Woods played the Masters last week, which marked his first PGA Tour appearance since November 2020 because of serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

The 15-time major champion exceeded expectations in the opening round with a one-under 71 and managed to make the cut, but the physical toll of a four-day tournament became evident as he gingerly traversed Augusta National while posting back-to-back 78s over the weekend.

Afterward, he told Sky Sports his status for the PGA Championship in May was uncertain but added he definitely planned to make the trip to St. Andrews.

"That is something that's near and dear to my heart," Woods said. "I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf and it's my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

He didn't mention anything about playing the U.S. Open in June.

Woods joins Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau among the PGA Tour stars expected to play in the pro-am. Celebrities in the field include actor Mark Wahlberg and singer Niall Horan.

It'll be the 46-year-old fan favorite's fourth time playing the event.

In November, Tiger told Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest his days as a full-time golfer were over and said he'd focus on a limited schedule around the sport's biggest events, calling it an "unfortunate reality."

"I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full-time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods said.

Those tournaments will likely include the majority of majors, as he remains three behind Jack Nicklaus for the all-time men's record of 18, and a select few other tournaments where he's enjoyed consistent success in the past, like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC Invitational.