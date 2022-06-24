76ers Rumors: Julian Champagnie Agrees to 2-Way Contract After 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

St. John's guard Julian Champagnie is the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a two-way deal with the franchise as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NBA draft Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York City, according to Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Julian Champagnie

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Elijah Hughes

Scouting Report: An unexpected drop-off in three-point accuracy prevented Champagnie from climbing boards after his sophomore breakout. But he's still a dangerous, versatile shot-maker for a 6'6" forward who can play either the 3 or 4.

Champagnie was one of the class' most overlooked prospects after an impressive three-year career with the Red Storm. He compiled a 109.2 offensive rating and 97.7 defensive rating across 88 appearances (81 starts) at the college level, according to Sports Reference.

The 6'6'' wing, who's the twin brother of Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie, has all the tools to quickly become an effective two-way role player at the NBA level, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him develop into a starter for Philadelphia over time.

His offensive game has evolved to the point where he's able to score in a variety of ways, which is important since his three-point shot can be a little streaky, and he's got the length and quickness to guard multiple positions at the defensive end.

Put it all together and Champagnie has a great chance to outplay his draft slot for the Sixers.