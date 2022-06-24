X

    Jaylin Williams Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Jaylin Williams turned a strong sophomore season for the Arkansas Razorbacks into a roster spot in the NBA after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in this year's NBA draft on Thursday.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Jaylin Williams

    Position: PF/C

    Height: 6'9"

    Pro Comparison: Bobby Portis

    Scouting Report: Williams could return to an Arkansas team that loaded up with high-profile freshman. Or, he could sell teams now on his impact role-player potential as a big who passes, takes charge, plays with energy and occasionally makes defenses pay with mid-range shooting and drives.

    Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Chet Holmgren, C: Rookie scale contract

    Ousmane Dieng, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Jalen Williams, SG: Rookie scale contract

    Jaylin Williams, PF: Rookie scale contract

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $35.4M (2027)

    Derrick Favors, C: $9.7M (2023)

    JaMychal Green, PF: $8.2M (2023)

    Josh Giddey, SG: $6.8M (2025)

    Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $3.6M (2024)

    Tre Mann, PG: $3.5M (2025)

    Mike Muscala, PF: $3.5M (2023, Team Option)

    Darius Bazley, SF: $2.9M (2023)

    Ty Jerome, PG: $2.8M (2023)

    Kenrich Williams, SF: $2M (2023)

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF: $2M (2025)

    Theo Maledon, PG: $2M (2024)

    Isaiah Roby, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)

    Aaron Wiggins, SG: $1.6M (2025)

    Vit Krejci, PG: $1.6M (2025)

    Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023, Team Option)

    Free Agents

    Melvin Frazier, SF: RFA

    After a quiet freshman season (3.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG), Williams was excellent in the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field but just 23.9 percent from three.

    Per Andy Hodges of All Hogs, when Williams was "the nearest Razorbacks defender to a shot, opponents made 37.2 percent of two-point attempts during the regular season, including 36.4 percent in SEC play."

    And he showed out in the NCAA tournament, averaging 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games, helping lead the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    GET UP <a href="https://twitter.com/Jay_MWilliams_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jay_MWilliams_</a>‼️<br><br>9-0 run by <a href="https://twitter.com/RazorbackMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RazorbackMBB</a> to take the lead <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/sCtroPobzV">pic.twitter.com/sCtroPobzV</a>

    It was a good final impression for scouts and likely played a role in Williams' selection by the Thunder.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.