Tiger Woods Can Have Any Role He Wants at 2022 Presidents Cup, Davis Love III Says

After successfully playing 72 holes at the Masters Tournament this past weekend, Tiger Woods has the golf world clamoring to see him compete as much as possible.

Davis Love III, the captain of the U.S. team in September's Presidents Cup, extended an open invitation for Woods to take on any role he wants for the team, even as a player.

"We had to pry him off the couch a little bit last winter and spring to get involved in the Ryder Cup and then once we got him going, he was very engaged and loved it," Love said, per Golfweek's Todd Kelly. "Obviously it's been a long year-and-a-half for him, so that's one thing that Fred [Couples] and Zach [Johnson] and I need to do is get him in the loop and say, 'All right, what do you want to do?'"

Love named Couples and Johnson as vice captains for the Presidents Cup on Wednesday.

Woods last played in the event as a player-captain in 2019, leading the U.S. team to a 16-14 victory in Australia. The 2022 Masters Tournament was his first time playing since his car crash 14 months ago. He won't be competing in this weekend's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

At Augusta National, Woods opened with a one-under 71 in the first round and made the cut. But he struggled from that point on and finished at 13 over.

Love found it impressive that Woods was even able to walk the course so soon after the leg injuries he suffered in his crash.

"I didn't think he would ever play again and he proved us wrong," Love said. "And then I didn't think he could walk 72 holes at Augusta, because that's one of our hardest walks, and then he proved us wrong again."

Love joked that while he wants Woods to be involved in the Presidents Cup in any way he wants to be, there's one role that's off limits.

"I mean, if he says, 'You're not captain anymore, I'm going to be the captain,' we'll probably have to talk about that one," Love said. "But anything else, if he wants to be co-captain or assistant captain or player. ... Whatever he wants to do."