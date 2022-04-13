Derek Carr on $121.5M Contract Extension: 'I've Only Wanted to Be a Raider'

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

On the day that Derek Carr got a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback spoke about his affection for the organization.

During a press conference, Carr declared he has "only wanted to be a Raider" and would probably "be playing golf" if he wasn't with the team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr's new deal is worth $121.5 million over three years and ties him to the Raiders through the 2025 season.

There had been indications the Raiders wanted to get a new deal done with their 31-year-old quarterback.

Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters last month the team was "trying to build around" Carr and addressed where the two sides were at in contract talks.

"Derek's going to have to make decisions about what's best for him and we have to try to do what's right for the team," he said. "There will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody."

The Raiders certainly went all-out this offseason to make Carr happy. They acquired Davante Adams, who played with the quarterback at Fresno State, in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams is joining a group of skill-position players that includes Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs.

Playing in the AFC West certainly doesn't make things easy for the Raiders, but the organization has done everything to make sure the team is a playoff contender in 2022.

The Raiders were able to navigate significant organizational dysfunction last season to make the playoffs. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned in October following a New York Times report that he used emails containing misogynistic and anti-gay language during a seven-year period.

Carr has been very consistent in his eight-season career. The 31-year-old has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in each of the past four seasons. He averages 24 touchdown passes per season.