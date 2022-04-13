Report: Bryson DeChambeau to Have Surgery on Hand Injury; Recovery Timeline TBD

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau's status for the PGA Championship is reportedly in doubt because of a forthcoming surgical procedure on his hand.

"He's going to have surgery on Thursday," said Bobby Peterson, who's an owner of the Professional Long Drivers Association, to SI.com's Bob Harig. "It’s unfortunate more for him. I hate that he’s not going to the event. But I hate it more for him. Obviously, it’s not good or he wouldn’t be doing that. I know he was trying to avoid it, but I guess he felt it was something he had to do."

According to Harig, neither DeChambeau nor his agent has announced the surgery.

DeChambeau said in March he had been dealing with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand as well as a torn labrum in his left hip.

Leading up to the Masters, the 2020 U.S. Open champion acknowledged he wasn't at 100 percent and "can't go all-out." He subsequently failed to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club after going 12 over in the first two rounds.

Perhaps his performance left DeChambeau with no choice but to take some time off to fully address his hand injury. While Augusta has always presented a challenge to the 28-year-old, it was impossible to ignore how bad he looked last week. Granted, he still averaged 312.3 yards off the tee.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to the Masters, he had missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open. He has three straight missed cuts dating back to the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

The PGA Championship tees off on May 19 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At the moment, DeChambeau has the fifth-best odds (+1400) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win.

Having surgery now might take him out of the PGA Championship, but it would presumably give him enough time to properly prepare for the U.S. Open in June.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.