Chris Rock's Brother Kenny Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract, Calls Out Will Smith

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The younger brother of comedian Chris Rock is entering the boxing ring, and the identity of his ideal first opponent is the person you might expect.

TMZ reported Kenny Rock has signed with Celebrity Boxing, and Rock said he's willing to challenge Will Smith.

"I should get in the ring with Will Smith," he said. "... I'll let the hands do the talking."

Smith earned a 10-year ban from attending the Oscar ceremony for slapping host Chris Rock during this year's live broadcast. The actor had taken exception to a joke Rock had made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Considering Smith portrayed Muhammad Ali in a biopic of the legendary boxer—a performance that garnered him a Best Actor nomination—Kenny might want to be wary of getting in over his head.