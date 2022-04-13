Jake Paul Responds to Oscar De La Hoya Praise: I Can Beat World Champions

Warren Little/Getty Images

Jake Paul was more than happy to agree with Oscar De La Hoya's assessment of his skill as a professional boxer.

On Tuesday, De La Hoya told TMZ Sports that Paul is "the real deal" and capable of beating "a lot of good champions, and even great champions" in the ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about De La Hoya's comments, fans will be stunned to know that Paul also believes he "can beat world champions on the big stage."

"To hear that from [De La Hoya] means a lot, but he's right and I've been saying it all along. I sound so cocky, 'he's right!', but it's true man. I beat world champions in the gym and sparring," Paul said.

Paul does technically have wins over former world champions, though it comes with a caveat because the former champions weren't competing in his primary sport.

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, but he ditched mixed martial arts in 2021 to step into the boxing ring against Paul. The controversial YouTube star beat him by split decision in their first match and knocked him out in their second match.

Before challenging Woodley, Paul's boxing wins were over a fellow YouTuber (AnEsonGib), a former NBA player (Nate Robinson) and a former mixed martial artist who retired in 2019 (Ben Askren).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Askren is a former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion in mixed martial arts.

Paul doesn't currently have an upcoming fight scheduled, but he's pushing to get a bout with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by 2024.