Browns' Baker Mayfield Says Seahawks Are 'Most Likely' Trade Destination Amid Rumors

Baker Mayfield might be interested to know a home along the shore of Lake Washington just became available.

Addressing his uncertain situation with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield told the Ya Neva Know podcast on Wednesday (via ESPN's Jake Trotter) that he believes the Seattle Seahawks could be his next stop:

Assuming Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered, the Seahawks are perhaps the most logical fit.

For now, Seattle is looking at either Drew Lock or Jacob Eason as its starting quarterback in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade, and Mayfield would be an upgrade over either player.

Having undergone surgery to address a lingering injury on his non-throwing shoulder, he might be closer to the player who threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.

CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported in March the Seahawks had "discussed exploring" a trade for the 26-year-old. Matt Lombardo of FanSided spoke to an NFL executive who thought it would be a fruitful partnership:

At this point, the outlay required to land Mayfield may not be all that high either.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported March 25 that Mayfield's $18.9 million salary for 2022 was turning off some possible suitors:

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson spoke to a personnel official in the NFC who said teams were "going to sit idle and force [the Browns] to cut Baker because it’s going to be an odd situation keeping him around."

Mayfield's money is guaranteed, so releasing him outright will mean carrying his entire salary as dead money in 2022. Not only will Cleveland collect that savings back in the event of a trade, but getting something in return—even a late-round pick—is also better than nothing.

At a certain point, it would be foolish for the Seahawks not to move for Mayfield given the state of their quarterback room.