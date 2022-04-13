Browns' Baker Mayfield Says Seahawks Are 'Most Likely' Trade Destination Amid Rumors

Browns' Baker Mayfield Says Seahawks Are 'Most Likely' Trade Destination Amid RumorsApril 13, 2022
Baker Mayfield might be interested to know a home along the shore of Lake Washington just became available.
Addressing his uncertain situation with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield told the Ya Neva Know podcast on Wednesday (via ESPN's Jake Trotter) that he believes the Seattle Seahawks could be his next stop:
Assuming Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered, the Seahawks are perhaps the most logical fit.
For now, Seattle is looking at either Drew Lock or Jacob Eason as its starting quarterback in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade, and Mayfield would be an upgrade over either player.
Having undergone surgery to address a lingering injury on his non-throwing shoulder, he might be closer to the player who threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.
CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported in March the Seahawks had "discussed exploring" a trade for the 26-year-old. Matt Lombardo of FanSided spoke to an NFL executive who thought it would be a fruitful partnership:
Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> Exec tells me Baker Mayfield, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> are ideal fit: <br><br>“No doubt Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option. Is he a headstrong guy, a prideful guy? Absolutely. Bigger than life. That’s alright. Pete Carroll can corral that in. It’s what he’s good at.” <a href="https://t.co/kCkXhw6zqr">https://t.co/kCkXhw6zqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/lGMr0pjeLV">pic.twitter.com/lGMr0pjeLV</a>
At this point, the outlay required to land Mayfield may not be all that high either.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported March 25 that Mayfield's $18.9 million salary for 2022 was turning off some possible suitors:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From NFL Now: Teams are interested in Baker Mayfield, but not at that salary. A look at what's next, how it'll play out... and whether the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> could just keep him. <a href="https://t.co/cQIzyZoaRK">pic.twitter.com/cQIzyZoaRK</a>
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson spoke to a personnel official in the NFC who said teams were "going to sit idle and force [the Browns] to cut Baker because it’s going to be an odd situation keeping him around."
Mayfield's money is guaranteed, so releasing him outright will mean carrying his entire salary as dead money in 2022. Not only will Cleveland collect that savings back in the event of a trade, but getting something in return—even a late-round pick—is also better than nothing.
At a certain point, it would be foolish for the Seahawks not to move for Mayfield given the state of their quarterback room.