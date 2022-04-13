Baker Mayfield Says He Feels 'Disrespected' by Browns amid Trade Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is unhappy with the Cleveland Browns' handling of his situation, as he explained on the Ya Never Know podcast (h/t ESPN's Field Yates).

"I feel disrespected. 100 percent," Mayfield said. "Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now."

Mayfield also sounded off on criticism he received throughout the 2021 season:

The quarterback requested a trade in March, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that "it's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on."

Cleveland has since traded for Deshaun Watson, but Mayfield remains on the roster.

The Browns have been unable to trade the quarterback, with even head coach Kevin Stefanski saying last month he is "hoping that it is resolved soon."

Mayfield first came to the organization as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, joining a team that had just one win over the previous two years combined. The 26-year-old had plenty of bright moments over the next four years, leading the team to its first playoff win since 1994 after the 2020 season.

A disappointing 2021 ruined the excitement, featuring just 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 14 games. Mayfield dealt with a variety of injuries, and he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in January.

Though he is seeking a fresh start to his career, he remains under contract with the Browns with an $18.9 million cap hit for 2022.

This leaves plenty of uncertainty for a player who has started 59 games over the last four seasons.