Dwayne Haskins' Wife Kalabrya Says QB 'Will Forever Rest and Remain in Our Hearts'

Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, released a statement Wednesday regarding the untimely passing of her husband.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted the statement, which included the announcement that a memorial will be held for Haskins on April 22:

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda announced that Haskins died Saturday at the age of 24 after getting hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a highway in South Florida.

Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates in anticipation of the 2022 season.

Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Haskins was set to compete for a roster spot and perhaps even the starting quarterback job with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph leading up to the 2022 campaign.

Haskins was originally the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State by the Washington Commanders.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Haskins put up huge numbers with 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Buckeyes, resulting in a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In parts of two seasons in Washington, Haskins threw 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and went 3-10 as a starter, ultimately leading to his release during the 2020 campaign.

Haskins signed with Pittsburgh prior to the 2021 season and spent the entire year sitting and learning behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph as the third-string quarterback.