Raiders' Josh McDaniels Creating Culture That Isn't 'Patriot Way,' Duron Harmon Says

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In his first year at the helm, head coach Josh McDaniels isn't trying to turn the Las Vegas Raiders into the New England Patriots West.

Appearing on Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Raiders safety Duron Harmon commented on how McDaniels isn't trying to copy the Bill Belichick blueprint behind the scenes.

"He's trying to create a culture that is not the Patriot Way," Harmon said. "He's said it over and over."

