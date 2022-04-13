Ja'Marr Chase: Goal Is to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards, TDs, Receptions Next Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase has already set a high bar for himself after just one season in the NFL, but the Cincinnati Bengals star is aiming for more heading into the 2022 campaign.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete YouTube show (starts at 29:00 mark), Chase said his "biggest goal" for the upcoming season is to win the "triple crown" by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

