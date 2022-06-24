Caleb Houstan Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have selected Michigan guard Caleb Houstan with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Caleb Houstan

Position: SG

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Kevin Knox

Scouting Report: Houstan's shooting for a 6'8" teenager remains appealing, even if his lack of athleticism and creativity became evident during his first year at Michigan.

Magic Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Paolo Banchero, PF: Rookie scale contract

Caleb Houstan, SG

Jonathan Isaac, PF: $17.4M (2025)

Markelle Fultz, PG: $16.7M (2024)

Terrence Ross, SG: $13.5M (2023)

Wendell Carter Jr., C: $12.5M (2026)

Jalen Suggs, SG: $7.5M (2025)

Franz Wagner, SF: $5.7M (2025)

Cole Anthony, PG: $4M (2024)

Chuma Okeke, PF: $3.8M (2024)

RJ Hampton, PG: $2.8M (2024)

Moritz Wagner, C: $1.8M (2023)

Devin Cannady, PG: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Gary Harris, SG: UFA

Mohamed Bamba, C: RFA

Robin Lopez, C: UFA

Bol Bol, C: RFA

Admiral Schofield, SF: RFA

Ignas Brazdeikas, SF: RFA

Houstan averaged 10.1 points on 38.4 percent shooting (35.5 percent from three) and 4.0 rebounds in his lone season at Michigan. He was a consensus 5-star recruit ranked in the top seven of ESPN's, Rivals' and 247Sports' rankings.

The high point of the 19-year-old's season came in late February, when he scored 21 points in back-to-back games against Rutgers and Illinois.

Houstan also had a big game in Michigan's first-round men's NCAA tournament win against Colorado State, hitting back-to-back three-pointers en route to a 75-63 win.

The No. 11 seed Wolverines then upset No. 3 seed Tennessee before falling to No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Canadian was just one of two Wolverines who started all 32 games for Michigan last season alongside Eli Brooks.

Now Houstan is moving on to the pros, where he'll look to carve out a successful start to his career in Orlando.