Courtland Sutton: Broncos Must 'Operate at a Different Standard' with Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are in position to become an AFC contender with ex-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson calling the shots, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton said the team must "operate at a different standard" with the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in town.

"You all can feel it, we all can feel it," Sutton said Tuesday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "The juice is just different. ... Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it's like to be at the highest level and lead his team to the Super Bowl."

The Broncos went 7-10 last year, but that doesn't tell the whole story. They outscored their opponents 335-322 and were 7-6 in mid-December, and three of their last four losses came by five or fewer points. Denver also had the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL.

With Wilson, the Broncos are positioned for a better season.

Denver is favored to make the playoffs at -150 ($150 bet to win $100) and tied for seventh on the Super Bowl winner ledger at +1600 with the Los Angeles Chargers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, the AFC West looks loaded with the six-time defending division champion Kansas City Chiefs, a 9-8 Los Angeles Chargers team that reloaded on defense (cornerback J.C. Jackson, edge-rusher Khalil Mack) and a 10-7 Las Vegas Raiders team that added superstar wideout Davante Adams via trade.

The expectations are clearly high even though the Broncos reside in what might be the toughest division in football, but Wilson and Co. could be up for the task as the team looks for its first playoff appearance since its 2015 Super Bowl-winning season.

