Mother of Puerto Rican Olympian Shot, Killed by Stray Bullet from Dispute, Police Say

The mother of a two-time Olympian was shot and killed by a stray bullet inside her home in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Saturday, via Dave Collins of the Associated Press.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said there was a drug-related dispute outside the home of Mabel Martinez, which led to the open firing of more than 20 gunshots. The 56-year-old was shot in the head as an unintended victim.

One man involved in the dispute was shot in the hip but survived.

Martinez was the mother of Yarimar Mercado Martinez, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics in rifle shooting. She finished 28th in the 50-meter rifle competition in Tokyo last summer.

"There are so many things I still needed to learn from you," she wrote in Spanish in a Facebook post (via CBS News). "I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn't even say goodbye to you."

The athlete was in Brazil preparing for an international competition, but she flew back to Connecticut on Sunday.