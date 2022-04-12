Jaylen Waddle Talks Racing Tyreek Hill After Dolphins' Trade for Star WR

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new teammate Tyreek Hill, who has long been one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Waddle told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel he wasn't surprised Hill laid down the gauntlet upon his arrival to Miami, with the former Kansas City Chiefs star saying, "The Cheetah has always got to prove he's the fastest on the team."

"I already knew this was coming," Waddle said.

The 2021 first-round pick said his preparations for that showdown started 24 hours later.

"The next day I said [to myself], 'I know he's going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick,'" Waddle told Kelly. "I already know a race is going to come."

Regardless of who wins the race, which will probably go down during training camp, the Dolphins are now fortunate to feature one of the league's most dangerous receiver tandems.

Waddle recorded 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who posted a career-high 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine scores during his final season with the Chiefs.

Their game-changing ability will be important in what could be a make-or-break year for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's entering his third NFL season without having firmly established himself as a franchise QB.

If Tagovailoa is able to take that next step in his development with Waddle and Hill at his disposal, the Dolphins could emerge as a contender in the AFC.