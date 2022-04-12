Jameson Williams, Malik Willis Top Todd McShay's 2022 NFL Draft 'All-Satellite Team'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis headline the 13th annual All-Satellite Team released by ESPN's Todd McShay on Tuesday.

The All-Satellite Team focuses on the prospects in the NFL draft class who are the most dangerous with the ball in their hands in space.

Other players listed among McShay's group for 2022 include Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III, Houston cornerback Marcus Jones, Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

Williams was putting the final touches on a breakout season with the Crimson Tide before suffering a torn ACL during the CFP National Championship. He recorded 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

In March, the 21-year-old told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques he was trending toward a quick return from the knee injury.

"I was hearing five to seven months [to recover], but I'm hearing I'm ahead of schedule," Williams said. "Hopefully things keep going on this track and we'll be back as soon as possible."

He could emerge as the class' most dynamic rookie wideout if he returns to full strength in time for the 2022 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McShay said Williams' "stop-start suddenness and acceleration are breathtaking" and noted he has "rare closing burst to the ball in the air."

The injury means there is some risk in taking him early in the draft, but the reward could be massive.

Meanwhile, Willis is the perfect fit for the modern game at quarterback, boasting the arm talent to make any throw and the ability to pick up key first downs with his legs.

He racked up 74 total touchdowns (47 passing and 27 rushing) in 23 games across two years as the Flames' starter after transferring from Auburn.

There are questions about his height (6'1'') and accuracy (61.1 percent completion rate in 2021), but his playmaking ability is undeniable.

McShay noted Willis has the "agility and speed of a high-end receiver but the lower-body build of an inside linebacker."

That's an intriguing combination in a class without a surefire top quarterback prospect and could lead the Liberty standout to come off the board earlier than expected when the draft begins April 28.