ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet on Dwayne Haskins' Death

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet on Dwayne Haskins' DeathApril 12, 2022
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter apologized Monday after his insensitive and since-deleted tweet announcing the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins over the weekend.
Schefter's initial tweet read: "Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3."
A number of people around the NFL community immediately criticized Schefter for his framing of the tweet:
Cardale Jones @CJ1two
How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! <a href="https://t.co/gb1D9KcgCQ">pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ</a>
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
Athletes, I’m talking to you regarding the shit <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adamschefter</a> said and Gil Brandt said. Gil Brandt said Haskins was living to die and schefter went into talking about his struggles after his Death. Athlete we have to speak up or remain in the cycle!<br><br>Rest High Haskins! <a href="https://t.co/OK0DrLDLur">pic.twitter.com/OK0DrLDLur</a>
Schefter wasn't the only media member to come under fire for discussing Haskins' death in an insensitive manner. NFL Network's Gil Brandt made the following comments when he learned of Haskins' death:
Pete Damilatis @PeteDamilatis
Here is <a href="https://twitter.com/Gil_Brandt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gil_Brandt</a> on NFL radio when asked about Dwayne Haskins.<br>“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”<br>“It was always something” with Haskins<br>“Maybe it he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.” <a href="https://t.co/cuZZdqYOck">pic.twitter.com/cuZZdqYOck</a>
Those comments were roundly criticized:
Brandt publicly apologized for his comments:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.
Haskins died Saturday morning after a dump truck hit him while he walked along a South Florida highway. He was 24.
After starring at Ohio State, Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019, where he spent two seasons before he was released in the 2020 season.
"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."
Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season, serving as the team's third-string quarterback.
Chase Claypool @ChaseClaypool
I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LL3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LL3</a>
"The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process," Haskins' head coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day, wrote in a tweet. "For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken."