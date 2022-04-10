Scottie Scheffler, Wife Meredith Celebrate 2022 Masters Win

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Scottie Scheffler earned the first major victory of his young career by winning the 2022 Masters Tournament. Afterward, he shared a special moment with his wife Meredith, who was visibly emotional while watching him play.

Scheffler finished the tournament at 10 under. Despite a double bogey on the 18th hole, he was victorious by three strokes. Meredith was the first to greet him as he walked off the green.

This is Scheffler's fourth PGA Tour victory of his career, all coming within the last two months. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February before earning victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month. The 25-year-old is the current world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.