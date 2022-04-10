X

    Scottie Scheffler, Wife Meredith Celebrate 2022 Masters Win

    Doric SamApril 11, 2022

    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Scottie Scheffler earned the first major victory of his young career by winning the 2022 Masters Tournament. Afterward, he shared a special moment with his wife Meredith, who was visibly emotional while watching him play.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    It's time to soak up the moment. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cp4uDcH2hZ">pic.twitter.com/Cp4uDcH2hZ</a>

    GOLF on CBS ⛳ @GOLFonCBS

    "Scheffler outshines them all at Augusta!" <a href="https://t.co/YdIFNQwl7f">pic.twitter.com/YdIFNQwl7f</a>

    Scheffler finished the tournament at 10 under. Despite a double bogey on the 18th hole, he was victorious by three strokes. Meredith was the first to greet him as he walked off the green.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Walking in the footsteps of legends. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/j3zdhkzAnx">pic.twitter.com/j3zdhkzAnx</a>

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    Greeted by Meredith walking off the 18th. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/7Wc7WwSXVA">pic.twitter.com/7Wc7WwSXVA</a>

    This is Scheffler's fourth PGA Tour victory of his career, all coming within the last two months. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February before earning victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month. The 25-year-old is the current world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.