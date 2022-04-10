Scottie Scheffler Tops $10M in 2022 PGA Tour Earnings After Masters Win

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The famous jacket isn't the only green Scottie Scheffler is taking home for his Masters win.

This year's Masters featured a record purse of $15 million, with $2.7 million going to the victor. With that prize money, Scheffler has surpassed $10 million in on-course winnings in 13 starts this season.

Jason Sobel of Action Network noted Jon Rahm led the PGA Tour in that category at $7.7 million last season, which underscores just how dominant Scheffler has been this year.

Scheffler was equally dominant in the tournament, finishing at 10-under par and winning by three strokes. Rory McIlroy was brilliant in Sunday's final round with an eight-under 64, bringing his tournament total to a second-best seven-under.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked player, has already won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WM Phoenix Open and, now, the Masters this year with much of the schedule and three more major championships still remaining.

There's plenty of prize money out there for the taking as well.