Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler Earns 1st Green Jacket Ahead of Rory McIlroy, More

Scottie Scheffler won the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, finishing the fourth round one under par to bring his tournament total to 10 under and capture his first green jacket at 25 years old.

The world No. 1 entered Sunday at nine under par through three rounds and continued his dominant performance into the fourth round to hold off a significant push from Rory McIlroy, who finished second.

Before Sunday, Scheffler's best finish at the Masters came when he finished 18th in 2021. Since then, he has gone on to win the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler: -10

2. Rory McIlroy: -7

T3. Shane Lowry: -5

T3. Cameron Smith: -5

5. Collin Morikawa: -4

For the full leaderboard, refer to Masters.com.

Scheffler had a brilliant fourth-round performance on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National, kicking things off with a par on the first and second holes before a birdie on the third hole to take a dominant four-stroke lead over Smith.

Scheffler then parred on holes four through six before another birdie on the seventh hole to move to 11 under and hold on to his four-stroke lead over Smith. He parred on holes eight and nine before slipping up slightly on the 10th hole, where he recorded his first bogey of the day.

Scheffler rebounded on the remaining holes and birded on No. 14 and No. 15 to hold on to his lead. He parred on holes 16 and 17 and carded a double-bogey on hole 18 to close out the day.

McIlroy arguably had the better performance in Sunday's fourth round. He entered at one over par and tied for ninth following a third round that saw him card for four birdies. His fourth round saw him record six birdies and an eagle as he climbed all the way to second place.

The 32-year-old matched the lowest score ever at the Masters and finished seven under for the tournament.

Smith, who entered Sunday at six under par, also made strides in the fourth round in an attempt to cut down Scheffler's lead. He birdied on the first two holes before adding two more birdies on the seventh and 11th holes to move to one under for the day.

However, he slipped up on the 12th hole, carding a triple-bogey, and faded fast, which essentially put him out of contention for the green jacket with the way Scheffler was playing.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods finished 47th after finishing six over par in the fourth round to bring his four-day total to 13 over par. Despite the disappointing result, it was an overall positive step forward for Woods, who was playing in his first major tournament since suffering significant leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

After finishing the final round, the 46-year-old received a standing ovation from the Augusta National crowd. He also confirmed he would be playing The Open Championship at St. Andrews this summer, but that he would not be playing a full schedule again.

With the Masters now complete, players will begin preparing for RBC Heritage and a number of other events before the PGA Championship in May and U.S. Open in June.