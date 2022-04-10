Louisville vs. UNC Baseball Game Resumes After Report of Bomb Threat

G Fiume/Getty Images

Sunday's baseball game between Louisville and North Carolina will resume after it was halted because of a bomb threat.

Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic wrote that officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office learned of a threat that originated from an online chat. The university announced the threat at 3:16 p.m. ET.

At 4:48 p.m. ET, Jim Patterson Stadium was deemed to be "safe and clear."

Only essential personnel are allowed to return for the restart of the game at 5:10 p.m. ET, though.

At the time of the stoppage, North Carolina had one out in the top of the sixth. The Tar Heels were looking to add to a 5-1 lead. Mac Horvath gave UNC an early advantage with a solo home run in the second, and North Carolina added four more runs on five hits in the third.

This was the last meeting of a three-game series. Louisville took the opener Friday before falling in extra innings Saturday.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host Cincinnati on Tuesday before hitting the road Thursday to play Florida State.