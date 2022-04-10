Tiger Woods Confirms He Will Play in 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods' comeback story will include at least one more major championship appearance this year.

After completing his fourth and final round at the Masters, the all-time great told Cara Banks of Sky Sports Golf that he plans on playing The Open Championship in July at St. Andrews. He also said he will attempt to play in the PGA Championship in May but is not 100 percent sure if he will at this point.

That Woods even competed, let alone finished four rounds at Augusta National, is frankly incredible.

After all, he suffered serious leg injuries in a single-car crash in February 2021 that required surgery. It reached a point where he even said amputation was considered as an option.

Yet Woods returned in time for the Masters in his first official PGA Tour event since November 2020 and dazzled the crowd with a one-under 71 in the first round. He looked like the old Tiger for stretches of that first round and was suddenly near the top of the leaderboard competing again just like he seemingly always was in his prime.

He was still within relative striking distance after shooting a two-over 74 on Friday, but he shot 78 in back-to-back rounds to end his tournament at 13 over.

Woods' limp was more noticeable as the tournament continued, but it was an accomplishment in itself to even finish the four rounds. The patrons gave him an extended standing ovation after he put home his final putt and walked off the 18th green.

Many of the 15-time major champion's greatest career achievements have occurred at the Masters.

He has five green jackets and 14 top-10 finishes at the famed tournament and trails only Jack Nicklaus (six) for the most Masters titles in history. This year's showing will be memorable for a different reason, and he will look to build on it in at least The Open Championship later this year.