Tiger Woods Shoots 6 Over in Final Round of 2022 Masters, Finishes 13 Over Par

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods had an incredible start to the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, shooting an opening-round 71, putting him one under for the day.

His finish, unfortunately, wasn't nearly as memorable.

Woods shot a six-over 78 in Sunday's final round, the third straight round he exceeded par. That left him at 13 over for the tournament.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.