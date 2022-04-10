X

    Tiger Woods Shoots 6 Over in Final Round of 2022 Masters, Finishes 13 Over Par

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2022

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    Tiger Woods had an incredible start to the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, shooting an opening-round 71, putting him one under for the day. 

    His finish, unfortunately, wasn't nearly as memorable. 

    Woods shot a six-over 78 in Sunday's final round, the third straight round he exceeded par. That left him at 13 over for the tournament. 

    The Masters @TheMasters

    The chapter ends on Tiger Woods' 24th Masters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/uNyEsieMXC">pic.twitter.com/uNyEsieMXC</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    72 holes complete.<br><br>Welcome back, <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>. <a href="https://t.co/rKRzZBuJLA">pic.twitter.com/rKRzZBuJLA</a>

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.