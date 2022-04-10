Rams' Aaron Donald Says He's Faster, Getting 'Better with Age' After Retirement Buzz

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Aaron Donald is not only preparing to return for his ninth NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams star said he is getting "faster" in training.

"I feel quick. I feel explosive," Donald said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com). "I don't feel like I'm slowing down—if anything, I feel like I'm getting faster. I feel like I'm in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don't slow down. I just feel like I'm getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that."

This could be a scary thought for opponents after Donald led the Rams to a championship last season.

"We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," Donald said on the podcast.

The 30-year-old was noncommittal on returning to the field after the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Rodney Harrison of NBC Sports reported there was a "strong possibility" Donald would retire in the offseason.

It's now clear Donald will return for 2022 while becoming an even tougher matchup for offensive lines.

With three Defensive Player of the Year awards already on his resume and a first-team All-Pro selection in each of the last seven years, it's hard to imagine a faster, stronger version of the defensive tackle.