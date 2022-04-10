Alexander Volkanovski, Chimaev, Burns and More Earn Bonus Prize Money at UFC 273

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title and earned an extra $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night at UFC 273, per MMA Fighting.

Volkanovski earned a fourth-round knockout over Chan Sung Jung in the only stoppage among the five bouts on the main card. He improved to 24-1 in his career, including 11 straight wins in UFC.

Aleksei Oleinik won the other Performance of the Night bonus with his first-round submission of Jared Vanderaa.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns after their three-round battle:

Chimaev was the winner by unanimous decision, but both competitors left it all on the mat during a thrilling battle.

It was the 11th straight win for Chimaev to begin his professional career, earning a bonus in each of his last five fights since joining UFC.