    Alexander Volkanovski, Chimaev, Burns and More Earn Bonus Prize Money at UFC 273

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2022

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title and earned an extra $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night at UFC 273, per MMA Fighting.

    Volkanovski earned a fourth-round knockout over Chan Sung Jung in the only stoppage among the five bouts on the main card. He improved to 24-1 in his career, including 11 straight wins in UFC.

    Aleksei Oleinik won the other Performance of the Night bonus with his first-round submission of Jared Vanderaa.

    The Fight of the Night bonus went to Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns after their three-round battle:

    ESPN MMA @espnmma

    CHIMAEV SURVIVES TO STAY UNDEFEATED 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC273?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC273</a><a href="https://t.co/CyLFRAq8b0">pic.twitter.com/CyLFRAq8b0</a>

    Chimaev was the winner by unanimous decision, but both competitors left it all on the mat during a thrilling battle.

    It was the 11th straight win for Chimaev to begin his professional career, earning a bonus in each of his last five fights since joining UFC.

