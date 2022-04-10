Raiders' Darren Waller: 2022 Has the Makings to Be Special After Davante Adams Trade

Raiders' Darren Waller: 2022 Has the Makings to Be Special After Davante Adams TradeApril 10, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is excited about his team's chances in 2022, as he told TMZ Sports:
"It feels like it has the makings of a special year," Waller said. "For sure."
The Raiders had a surprising 10-7 finish in 2021, reaching the playoffs for the first time in five years. The team then made big moves in the offseason, including a trade for star receiver Davante Adams and signing pass-rusher Chandler Jones.
It could be necessary to compete in the now-loaded AFC West, with the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers adding Khalil Mack to compete with the defending division-champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Though Waller wouldn't declare his team a favorite in the division, the Raiders will certainly be one to watch.
"We're going to be a really good team, that's all I know," he told TMZ.