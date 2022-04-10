Raiders' Darren Waller: 2022 Has the Makings to Be Special After Davante Adams Trade

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is excited about his team's chances in 2022, as he told TMZ Sports:

"It feels like it has the makings of a special year," Waller said. "For sure."

The Raiders had a surprising 10-7 finish in 2021, reaching the playoffs for the first time in five years. The team then made big moves in the offseason, including a trade for star receiver Davante Adams and signing pass-rusher Chandler Jones.

It could be necessary to compete in the now-loaded AFC West, with the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers adding Khalil Mack to compete with the defending division-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Though Waller wouldn't declare his team a favorite in the division, the Raiders will certainly be one to watch.

"We're going to be a really good team, that's all I know," he told TMZ.