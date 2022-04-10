X

    Raiders' Darren Waller: 2022 Has the Makings to Be Special After Davante Adams Trade

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2022

    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is excited about his team's chances in 2022, as he told TMZ Sports:

    "It feels like it has the makings of a special year," Waller said. "For sure."

    The Raiders had a surprising 10-7 finish in 2021, reaching the playoffs for the first time in five years. The team then made big moves in the offseason, including a trade for star receiver Davante Adams and signing pass-rusher Chandler Jones.

    It could be necessary to compete in the now-loaded AFC West, with the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers adding Khalil Mack to compete with the defending division-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

    Though Waller wouldn't declare his team a favorite in the division, the Raiders will certainly be one to watch.

    "We're going to be a really good team, that's all I know," he told TMZ.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.