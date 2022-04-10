Tiger Woods' Irons Used to Win 4 Majors in a Row Sell at Auction for Record $5.1M

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

An iron set that Tiger Woods used to win four major tournaments in a row from 2000 to 2001 sold at auction for a record $5.1 million through Golden Age Auctions, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

The Titleist 681-T iron set is now the highest selling piece of golf memorabilia, according to VanHaaren, passing Horton Smith's green jacket that previously sold for $682,000 in 2013.

The seller of the Woods' iron set, Todd Brock, bought them from former Titleist vice president of player promotions Steve Mata in 2010 for just $57,242. Brock said, according to VanHaaren:

"I've had them for 12 years now, and I haven't told anybody that I owned them. They were in a really nice frame in my office and I'm not an investor in memorabilia, so nobody was seeing the irons. I've had the opportunity to see these for 12 years and it's like a Rembrandt, where somebody takes it to their castle and it's never seen again. I felt blessed that I got to hang out with them and look at them, but it's time for somebody else to do something bigger and better with them."

Woods is competing in his first major tournament since suffering significant injuries to his right leg in a February 2021 car crash. The 46-year-old is currently tied for 41st in the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.