NASCAR at Martinsville 2022 Results: William Byron Earns 2nd Win of Season

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, in overtime for his second win of the 2022 season.

Byron is now the first multi-race winner of the year.

The race went to overtime after Todd Gilliland lost a tire and hit the outside wall and brought out the caution flag with six laps remaining. Before the caution came out, William Byron had led for much of the race after taking over the lead from Chase Elliott after 185 laps.

Here's a look at the final results:

William Byron Joey Logano Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Ross Chastain Kurt Busch Kyle Busch Aric Almirola Chase Briscoe Chase Elliott

Full results available at NASCAR.com

