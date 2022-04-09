Tiger Woods Says He Had 'Zero Feel' for Greens After Shooting 78 in Masters Round 3

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Putting woes resulted in Tiger Woods posting the worst single-round score of his career at the Masters on Saturday.

After finishing with a six-over par 78 in the third round, Woods told CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis Renner he had "zero feel" for the greens.

"I was hitting too many putts,” Woods explained. "I think I had four three-putts and a four-putt. Honestly, I didn’t really feel like I hit it all that bad. I just had absolutely zero feel for the greens, and it showed."

Woods had issues with his putter right out of the gate. He needed three putts on the first hole to start his day with a bogey.

The second hole was a nice rebound for Woods. The five-time Masters champion nearly hit an eagle of the bunker in front of the green, but he had to settle for a three-foot birdie putt.

It was on No. 5 when things completely fell apart for Woods on the green. He missed two putts from within six feet and hit a total of four putts to card a double-bogey on the par four.

By the time the round was over, Woods had a four-putt and four three-putts on his scorecard.

Per the Masters' website, Woods averaged two putts per hole on Saturday. He didn't have a three-put in each of the first two rounds.

Putting was the only significant problem for Woods in the third round. The 46-year-old hit 11 of 14 fairways and was 11-of-18 in greens in regulation. Both were his highest single-round totals through three rounds at Augusta National.

Prior to Saturday, Woods' worst single-round score at the Masters was in 2012 (75 in the second round). He will enter the final round on Sunday at seven-over par.

Even though Woods felt he had a chance to win this tournament earlier in the week, the fact he was able to post one round under par (71 on Thursday) and make the cut is a huge victory considering he hadn't played an official event since November 2020.

The comeback process was always likely to take some time. Woods will be able to assess where his game is at now and work on ways he can improve as he prepares for future events.