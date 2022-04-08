Video: Stewart Cink Drains Hole-in-One on No. 16 at 2022 Masters

Video: Stewart Cink Drains Hole-in-One on No. 16 at 2022 MastersApril 9, 2022
Stewart Cink made a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th hole at the Masters Tournament on Friday.
The PGA Tour provided some facts following Cink's ace:
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
Stewart Cink makes a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th, the 24th ace at No. 16 in tournament history (most recent: Tommy Fleetwood, 2021).<br><br>With his sixth, Cink is tied for eighth-most holes-in-one on the PGA TOUR since the TOUR began tracking hole-by-hole data in 1983.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theMasters</a>
No. 16 played at 166 yards on Friday. No one had gotten an ace at all in this year's Masters until Cink did so in the second round.
It was a special moment for Cink, as his son, Reagan, is caddying for him.
The 48-year-old Cink is a 15-time winner as a pro golfer, with his most notable victory occurring at the 2009 Open Championship in a playoff with Tom Watson. The Alabama native has seven top-20 finishes at the Masters, including a tie for 12th in 2021.