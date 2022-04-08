Video: Stewart Cink Drains Hole-in-One on No. 16 at 2022 Masters

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Stewart Cink made a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th hole at the Masters Tournament on Friday.

The PGA Tour provided some facts following Cink's ace:

No. 16 played at 166 yards on Friday. No one had gotten an ace at all in this year's Masters until Cink did so in the second round.

It was a special moment for Cink, as his son, Reagan, is caddying for him.

The 48-year-old Cink is a 15-time winner as a pro golfer, with his most notable victory occurring at the 2009 Open Championship in a playoff with Tom Watson. The Alabama native has seven top-20 finishes at the Masters, including a tie for 12th in 2021.