X

    Video: Stewart Cink Drains Hole-in-One on No. 16 at 2022 Masters

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

    Stewart Cink made a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th hole at the Masters Tournament on Friday.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Ace! Stewart Cink makes a hole-in-one on No. 16. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wss03ghX21">pic.twitter.com/Wss03ghX21</a>

    The PGA Tour provided some facts following Cink's ace:

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Stewart Cink makes a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th, the 24th ace at No. 16 in tournament history (most recent: Tommy Fleetwood, 2021).<br><br>With his sixth, Cink is tied for eighth-most holes-in-one on the PGA TOUR since the TOUR began tracking hole-by-hole data in 1983.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theMasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theMasters</a>

    No. 16 played at 166 yards on Friday. No one had gotten an ace at all in this year's Masters until Cink did so in the second round.

    It was a special moment for Cink, as his son, Reagan, is caddying for him.

    The 48-year-old Cink is a 15-time winner as a pro golfer, with his most notable victory occurring at the 2009 Open Championship in a playoff with Tom Watson. The Alabama native has seven top-20 finishes at the Masters, including a tie for 12th in 2021.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.