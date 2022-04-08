Megan Rapinoe Threatens The Rock with 'Cease and Desist' over XFL's New Logo

Soobum Im/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe threatened Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a cease-and-desist order Thursday over the XFL's new branding, which is very similar to that of Togethxr, a company co-founded by Rapinoe's fiancee, Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird.

Bird, USWNT forward Alex Morgan and two-time Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel founded Togethxr, a new media and commerce company "where culture, activism, lifestyle and sports converge," last year.

Togethxr confirmed Friday on Twitter that it has "issued a legal notice" regarding the XFL's new branding.

Johnson revealed the new XFL branding Thursday and wrote on Twitter that the "X represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity."

Johnson, along with Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital, bought the XFL out of bankruptcy court for $15 million in 2021. The league was originally founded by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in 2001.

After the XFL folded following one season, McMahon revived the league in 2020. However, the season was canceled during its first year back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The XFL is expected to return in February 2023 and has a collaboration agreement with the NFL. Cities and teams have yet to be announced.