Gervonta Davis Shades Floyd Mayweather, Says Boxer Is Jealous of Him in Deleted Tweet

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The deterioration of the relationship between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather took another step Friday when Davis accused Mayweather of attempting to overshadow his upcoming bout with Rolando Romero.

"[Mayweather] had a press conference today and a fight on the same day..no matter how much money you have you can still be jealous of a [motherf--ker]!" Davis said in a now-deleted tweet.

Mayweather announced an exhibition against Don Moore on Thursday, which was the same day Davis and Romero had their head-to-head press conference. The Mayweather-Moore fight is set to take place in Dubai on May 14, two weeks ahead of Davis vs. Romero.

Davis has been signed to Mayweather Promotions throughout his professional career, but his bout with Romero is the final fight on his contract. The two have engaged in a war of words in recent weeks, with Davis making it abundantly clear he's been unhappy with his Mayweather arrangement for some time.

Mayweather's announcement of an exhibition came and went without much public attention, due in large part to Moore's lack of name recognition. It's unlikely anyone feels the Moore-Mayweather bout will take away from an actual match between two undefeated fighters two weeks later.

That said, the tension between Davis and Mayweather is very real.