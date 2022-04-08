NFL Rumors: Melvin Gordon, Ravens Discussing Contract in NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon is in negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If the Ravens sign Gordon, he would join a backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom missed the entire 2021 season because of injury.

Gordon spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos after beginning his career with a five-season stint as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers franchise.

The 28-year-old Gordon has been highly productive in each of his two seasons in Denver, eclipsing the 900-yard rushing mark each time.

In 2020, Gordon started 10 of the 15 games he appeared in, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns, while making 32 catches for 158 yards and a score.

Although he had to share the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams last season, Gordon still started 16 games and rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 28 grabs for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Gordon's yards-per-carry averages of 4.6 and 4.5 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, were the second- and third-best averages of his career, eclipsed by only his 5.1 mark with the Chargers in 2018, which was also his only Pro Bowl campaign.

Even though he only has one career 1,000-yard rushing season to his credit, Gordon's value is undeniable, as he has scored eight or more rushing touchdowns in six straight seasons. He also scored double-digit total touchdowns in five of those seasons.

All told, Gordon has 67 total touchdowns in 98 career regular-season games, proving his remarkable nose for the end zone.

While the Broncos potentially could have benefited from keeping Gordon, and still could since they haven't signed another high-profile running back, it is clear they want to give Williams a bigger workload in 2022.

Baltimore would be an intriguing landing spot for Gordon since there is no telling how well Dobbins and Edwards will be able to bounce back from the injuries that cost them all of 2021.

With both of them out, Baltimore turned to veterans DeVonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the backfield, but they combined for just over 1,000 rushing yards, weren't particularly dynamic and aren't scheduled to be back in 2022.

Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson was the team's leading rusher with 767 yards in 12 games before an injury cut his season short as well.

The Ravens have ranked third or better in the NFL in team rushing yardage in each of the past four seasons, underscoring the importance of the running back position in Baltimore.

Depth in the form of Dobbins, Edwards and Gordon would be a good problem for the Ravens to have given how few options they had when Dobbins and Edwards went down before the season last year.