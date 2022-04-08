Frozen Four 2022: Final Results, Scores, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Only two teams remain.

The first two games of the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four were decided Thursday night, with Denver and Minnesota State advancing to Saturday night's national championship.

Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from a memorable evening on the ice.

Denver def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT)

The Frozen Four didn't waste much time delivering the drama.

Denver's Carter Savoie—who has made quite the habit of scoring game-winning goals this season—scored 15 minutes into overtime to give his side a 3-2 win over Michigan.

"Words can't really describe that," Savoie said of his clinching goal in his postgame interview. "I just jumped into [Bobby Brink's] arms there, he made a great play. Great feeling."

Very little separated this teams Thursday. Denver outshot Michigan 33-21, with Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo making an impressive 30 saves.

Michigan also had to erase two separate deficits after Brett Stapley opened the game's scoring in the first period and Cameron Wright gave Denver the lead again in the third.

But Michigan's Jimmy Lambert pulled the game even at one apiece in the second period, while Thomas Bordeleau answered Wright's goal four minutes later.

Michigan's nine men's hockey championships still ranks first all-time. But the Wolverines haven't added to that tally since the 1997-98 season. It's fair to say the proud Michigan hockey program has found itself in a title drought.

Minnesota State def. Minnesota, 5-1

The Frozen Four's second matchup had a bit less drama.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes belongs to Minnesota State after Thursday's convincing 5-1 win over Minnesota.

While Matthew Knies opened the scoring for the Golden Gophers in the first period, the Mavericks responded with five unanswered goals, including a three-goal outburst in the final period.

Five different players—Benton Maass, Reggie Lutz, Ondrej Pavel, David Silye and Brendan Furry—scored for Minnesota State, while Dryden Mckay turned away 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

Minnesota State has now won 18 straight games. One more, and a Minnesota State team that only reached the Frozen Four for the first time last year will conclude its season for the ages.

Awaiting them will be one of college hockey's true blue bloods in Denver, which has won eight men's titles.