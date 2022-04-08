Frozen Four 2022: Final Results, Scores, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Frozen Four 2022: Final Results, Scores, Highlights and Twitter ReactionApril 8, 2022
Only two teams remain.
The first two games of the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four were decided Thursday night, with Denver and Minnesota State advancing to Saturday night's national championship.
Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from a memorable evening on the ice.
Denver def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT)
The Frozen Four didn't waste much time delivering the drama.
Denver's Carter Savoie—who has made quite the habit of scoring game-winning goals this season—scored 15 minutes into overtime to give his side a 3-2 win over Michigan.
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
The final moments went a little like this...🤩🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/DU_Hockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DU_Hockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/sdTVYRTyAv">pic.twitter.com/sdTVYRTyAv</a>
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
A game-winning goal he will never forget 💪<br><br>Carter Savoie's OT winner is his sixth game-winning goal this season!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/DU_Hockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DU_Hockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/LdsnaaMJSU">pic.twitter.com/LdsnaaMJSU</a>
Scott Wheeler @scottcwheeler
It’s still crazy that Carter Savoie wasn’t even invited to Team Canada’s selection camp for the World Juniors. If NHL teams hold back some of their kids in August, he should be at the front of the line to replace them.<br><br>Really rounded out his game this year. Should be proud.
Arielle Orsuto @ArielleOrsuto
OT WIN! Carter Savoie has been the playoff hero and he does it again! Left on the doorstep by the nation's point leader Bobby Brink.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PioneerTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PioneerTogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrozenFour</a>
"Words can't really describe that," Savoie said of his clinching goal in his postgame interview. "I just jumped into [Bobby Brink's] arms there, he made a great play. Great feeling."
Very little separated this teams Thursday. Denver outshot Michigan 33-21, with Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo making an impressive 30 saves.
Michigan also had to erase two separate deficits after Brett Stapley opened the game's scoring in the first period and Cameron Wright gave Denver the lead again in the third.
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
1st goal of the Frozen Four goes to <a href="https://twitter.com/DU_Hockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DU_Hockey</a>'s BRETT STAPLEY!!! <br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> <a href="https://t.co/QbnlrDtwDy">pic.twitter.com/QbnlrDtwDy</a>
Denver Hockey @DU_Hockey
𝙒𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚, 𝙒𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚<br><br>22nd goal on the season for the senior, tied for team lead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrozenFour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PioneerTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PioneerTogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/W1iBKHKWV2">pic.twitter.com/W1iBKHKWV2</a>
But Michigan's Jimmy Lambert pulled the game even at one apiece in the second period, while Thomas Bordeleau answered Wright's goal four minutes later.
Michigan Hockey @umichhockey
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Senior?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Senior</a> Love<br>Lambert from Moyle and Van Whye at 4:03 and we're tied 1-1<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrozenFour</a> <a href="https://t.co/oQR11hbHOM">pic.twitter.com/oQR11hbHOM</a>
Michigan Hockey @umichhockey
Bordeleau with a side of Pasta and Estapa!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrozenFour</a> <a href="https://t.co/MZWrP7pGaG">pic.twitter.com/MZWrP7pGaG</a>
Michigan's nine men's hockey championships still ranks first all-time. But the Wolverines haven't added to that tally since the 1997-98 season. It's fair to say the proud Michigan hockey program has found itself in a title drought.
Minnesota State def. Minnesota, 5-1
The Frozen Four's second matchup had a bit less drama.
The Land of 10,000 Lakes belongs to Minnesota State after Thursday's convincing 5-1 win over Minnesota.
While Matthew Knies opened the scoring for the Golden Gophers in the first period, the Mavericks responded with five unanswered goals, including a three-goal outburst in the final period.
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
Maass and the Mavericks tie it up 1-1!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/MinnStMHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MinnStMHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/omi0oaAhDb">pic.twitter.com/omi0oaAhDb</a>
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
That makes 3 for <a href="https://twitter.com/MinnStMHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MinnStMHockey</a>!! What a shot by Ondrej Pavel!!<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> <a href="https://t.co/U7W97RBsIO">pic.twitter.com/U7W97RBsIO</a>
NCAA Ice Hockey @NCAAIceHockey
SILYE MAKES IT LOOK EASY!!<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFrozenFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFrozenFour</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/MinnStMHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MinnStMHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/CHOe56EOMa">pic.twitter.com/CHOe56EOMa</a>
Five different players—Benton Maass, Reggie Lutz, Ondrej Pavel, David Silye and Brendan Furry—scored for Minnesota State, while Dryden Mckay turned away 16 of the 17 shots he faced.
Minnesota State has now won 18 straight games. One more, and a Minnesota State team that only reached the Frozen Four for the first time last year will conclude its season for the ages.
Awaiting them will be one of college hockey's true blue bloods in Denver, which has won eight men's titles.