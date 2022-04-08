Hall of Famer, Cowboys Legend Rayfield Wright Dies at Age 76

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hall of Famer and longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Rayfield Wright died Thursday at the age of 76.

Wright's wife Di told the Pro Football Hall of Fame that Wright had been hospitalized for the past several days after suffering a severe seizure.

Wright spent his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys from 1967-79 and was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He appeared in 188 games, earning six straight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections from 1971-76. Wright was one of the offensive tackles to be named to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, and he was a member of the Hall of Fame class of 2006.

"All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. "We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity. The Hall of Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield’s services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched."

Wright was a three-sport athlete at Fort Valley State who also excelled at basketball. He earned a contract offer from the NBA's Cincinnati Royals but told the team he wouldn't leave college early.

After his senior season, the Cowboys selected Wright in the seventh round of the 1967 draft. He initially played tight end before being moved to the offensive line in 1969.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After his retirement, Wright had a brief stint as an assistant coach in the Arena Football League. But he really made his mark off the field with his philanthropic efforts. He was once a president of the Alumni Chapter in the NFL’s Caring for Kids program, and he co-founded the nonprofit Kids 4 Tomorrow organization with other players.

Wright also established the Rayfield Wright Foundation, which "helped children obtain grants to attend college and assisted in the health and well-being of abused and neglected children."