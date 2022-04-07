2022 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Blue Jays, Astros Betting Favorites for MLB Title

Harry How/Getty Images

The big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear betting favorite to win the 2022 World Series ahead of Opening Day on Thursday.

L.A. owns a $277.1 million payroll, which is $24 million than any other MLB team and more than double the league average ($134.5 million). That alone ensures it's a championship-or-bust season for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw and Co.

Here's a look at some of the other top contenders based on the odds at Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN's David Purdum):

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-1)

Toronto Blue Jays (9-1)

Houston Astros (10-1)

Chicago White Sox (11-1)

Atlanta Braves (11-1)

New York Yankees (12-1)

New York Mets (14-1)

Tampa Bay Rays (15-1)

Milwaukee Brewers (15-1)

San Diego Padres (16-1)

All the remaining clubs have odds of 20-1 or higher to open the campaign.

