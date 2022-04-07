Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Brother Joshua's Death Investigated as Homicide

AP Photo/Gail Burton

The death of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is being investigated as a homicide in Hampton, Virginia.

Hampton Fire & Rescue and police responded to a call Tuesday morning about a body found inside a home after signs of a fire. The deceased person was later identified as Owusu-Koramoah, 23, who lived at the residence, per Caitlyn Burchett, Peter Dujardin and Marty O'Brien of the Daily Press.

Hampton Police spokesperson Sgt. Reggie Williams told the Daily Press the "cause and manner of death" remain under investigation.

Drew Barker, a former high school football teammate of Owusu-Koramoah, said they were supposed to meet for breakfast that morning and he went to the residence after he couldn't get a response.

"It was touch-and-go for a while because they weren't sure if it was him [in the townhouse] right off the bat," Barker told the Daily Press. "We tried to hold out hope as long as we could. ... When we found out it was him, it was demoralizing trying to figure out how this happened."

Barker noted Owusu-Koramoah was working as a science teacher at Hampton Christian Academy.

Jeremiah, 22, played college football at Notre Dame before being selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He made 14 appearances for Cleveland during his rookie season.